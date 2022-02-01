Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Freshpet worth $73,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $93.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.12 and a beta of 0.63. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

