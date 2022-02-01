FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FREY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $6,832,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $113,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $389,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at $346,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FREY opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.10. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

