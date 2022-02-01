Function X Price Tops $0.60 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001547 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $245.54 million and $3.09 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.82 or 0.99633087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00029104 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.83 or 0.00506478 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

