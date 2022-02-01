FY2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Raised by Analyst

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

TRGP stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

