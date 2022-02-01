FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Silgan Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Silgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

SLGN stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Silgan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

