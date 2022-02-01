FY2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Increased by Barrington Research

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $43.28 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $59,725,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 124,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 366,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.