FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diageo plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diageo in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $7.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Get Diageo alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

DEO stock opened at $203.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.34. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.