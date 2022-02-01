FY2022 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Incyte in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.84. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

INCY stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

