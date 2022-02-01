GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,702 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,764,000 after purchasing an additional 431,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after acquiring an additional 411,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

AEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. 40,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,395. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.