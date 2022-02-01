GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $2.62 Million Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MX. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. 2,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,703. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00.

MX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.