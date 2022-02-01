GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Lowers Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,906 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 1.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,707,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 723,122 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $23,195,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $17,278,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 4,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,723. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.