GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.10% of Atotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NYSE:ATC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 831,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,056. Atotech Limited has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

