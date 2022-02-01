Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.63% of Ingles Markets worth $45,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

