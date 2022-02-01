Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Danaher by 92.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 841.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after buying an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after buying an additional 635,957 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $285.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.78. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,858 shares of company stock worth $125,552,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

