Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,813 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Aptiv worth $35,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after buying an additional 134,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

