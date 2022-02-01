Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.24% of Discovery worth $29,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Discovery by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 36.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

