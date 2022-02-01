Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $25,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.