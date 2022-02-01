GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

GAILF remained flat at $$11.71 on Tuesday. GAIL has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.