Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

TMUS stock opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

