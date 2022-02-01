Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $24.89 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.19% of Discovery worth $24,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

