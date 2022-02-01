Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $29.81 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.60% of Valmont Industries worth $29,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

VMI opened at $217.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.52 and a 200-day moving average of $240.99. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.