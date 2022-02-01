Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 19,314 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,493,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,344,000 after acquiring an additional 864,933 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Shares of KO opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

