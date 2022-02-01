GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the period. GAMCO Investors makes up approximately 7.9% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 9.14% of GAMCO Investors worth $65,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,513,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $599.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 96.99% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAMCO Investors, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.23%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

