Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after buying an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,777,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,988,000 after purchasing an additional 208,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,900,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

IT opened at $293.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

