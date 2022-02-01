Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $679.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

