General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will post $29.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.38 billion. General Motors posted sales of $37.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $126.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $144.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,229,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,547,674. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

