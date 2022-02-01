Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNPX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genprex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Genprex by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genprex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Genprex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNPX opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Genprex has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -0.58.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

