Geode Capital Management LLC Has $134.05 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Bentley Systems worth $134,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 134,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,666,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,807,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

