Geode Capital Management LLC Has $35.45 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Microsoft worth $35,451,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.04 and a 200-day moving average of $310.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

