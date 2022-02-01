Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,402 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $140,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

