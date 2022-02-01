Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 97,696 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,696 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Sealed Air worth $150,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $3,051,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE SEE opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.