Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Watsco worth $125,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,709,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Watsco by 105.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,095 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSO opened at $282.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.26. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

