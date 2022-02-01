Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 93,869 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.34% of EMCOR Group worth $144,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME opened at $119.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $135.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

