GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Update

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 143,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GPRK stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,892. GeoPark has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $859.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in GeoPark by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

