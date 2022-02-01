German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73, Yahoo Finance reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 96.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

