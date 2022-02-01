Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys 139,528 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,528 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Coursera by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,566,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Coursera stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 6,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,232. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $1,722,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 9,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $301,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,486 shares of company stock worth $5,453,270.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

