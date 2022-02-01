Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,940,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.60. 116,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

