Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Microvast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,434,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

MVST traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 11,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,781. Microvast Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MVST shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

