Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $105.45 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,786,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450,000. Coupang accounts for 4.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $376,611,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 36.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,081,000 after buying an additional 13,172,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coupang by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,311,000 after buying an additional 5,853,516 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $122,938,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $67,568,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

CPNG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 137,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 over the last 90 days.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

