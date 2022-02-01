Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447,361 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.