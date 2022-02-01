Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will post sales of $70.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year sales of $245.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $334.72 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Shares of Gitlab stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.35. 11,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,507. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.08.

In other Gitlab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,267,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $50,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

