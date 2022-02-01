Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

