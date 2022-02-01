Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Head to Head Analysis

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 4 12 0 2.75

Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.70%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $214.69, indicating a potential upside of 56.02%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -154.11% -79.04% -42.72% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -111.82% -94.37% -24.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $123.80 million 15.02 -$247.55 million ($4.46) -6.47 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $492.85 million 33.39 -$858.28 million ($7.13) -19.30

Global Blood Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blood Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir, and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R. Schimmel, and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.