Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Up 57.0% in January

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HECOF traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,144. Global Helium has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38.

