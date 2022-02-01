Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

