Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Down 5%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 15,934 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 5,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

About Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank provides community banking services. Its services include personal and business banking and online solutions. The company is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.