Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 136,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Enviva Partners worth $33,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -460.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

