Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.68% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $37,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $323,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,752.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 364,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.