Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

NYSE:GGG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,835. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

