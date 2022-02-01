Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Insider Nick Sanderson Purchases 20 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 757 ($10.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151.40 ($203.55).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Nick Sanderson bought 21 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.59) per share, with a total value of £149.73 ($201.30).

GPOR stock opened at GBX 761.50 ($10.24) on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 631.11 ($8.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 736.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 751.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.60) to GBX 700 ($9.41) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 733.78 ($9.87).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

